Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

Declan Jones court case

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.

Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, on Tuesday.

It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.

Declan Jones was jailed for assaulting two members of the public (Steve Parsons/PA)

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.

“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at around 12.45pm.

“We don’t believe there to be any third party involvement in the death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “We have been made aware of the death of a former West Midlands Police officer and our thoughts are with all of those affected at this very difficult time.

Declan Jones was found guilty of assaulting two members of the public on consecutive days during the first Covid lockdown (West Midlands Police/PA)

“As such it would be inappropriate to say anything further at this stage.”

Jones was sacked from West Midlands Police in September after being convicted at trial over the incidents in Birmingham.

The first incident saw Jones knee, punch and pepper-spray a man in Aston on April 20 2020, and then kick and punch a boy he wrongly accused of possessing drugs in Newtown the following day.

His actions resulted in a six-month jail term, and prompted chief constable Sir David Thompson to apologise to both victims.

Passing sentence at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Shamim Qureshi said: “What we have here in this case is not simply an isolated incident.

“It was a difficult situation for the whole country, the first lockdown that this country has ever seen. The streets were pretty well deserted… there were not many people around to witness what was going on.

“I would be failing in my public duty to suspend your sentence.”