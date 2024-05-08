'I thought I was alright to drive': Van driver who crashed the morning after drinking is banned
A van driver has been banned from the road and ordered to pay more than £500 in court fees after admitting being over the drink drive limit when he hit another vehicle.
Adam Griffiths of Haydock Close in Wolverhampton had got involved in a "low-speed" accident while behind the wheel of a VW Transporter in Albrighton on March 7, Telford Magistrates court heard on Tuesday.
Prosecuting, Ms Hannah Baddeley told the court that the minor "head-on" collision happened in Elm Road at around 11am.