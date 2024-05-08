Express & Star
Close

'I thought I was alright to drive': Van driver who crashed the morning after drinking is banned

A van driver has been banned from the road and ordered to pay more than £500 in court fees after admitting being over the drink drive limit when he hit another vehicle.

Plus
By Richard Williams
Published
He appeared before Telford magistrates on Tuesday

Adam Griffiths of Haydock Close in Wolverhampton had got involved in a "low-speed" accident while behind the wheel of a VW Transporter in Albrighton on March 7, Telford Magistrates court heard on Tuesday.

Prosecuting, Ms Hannah Baddeley told the court that the minor "head-on" collision happened in Elm Road at around 11am.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular