Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rail fares to rise by 3.8% in March

UK NewsPublished:

The rise is below the current retail price index measure of inflation, which is 7.1%, the Department for Transport said.

Rail tickets
Rail tickets

Britain’s rail fares will rise by 3.8% in March 2022, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

This is below the current retail price index (RPI) measure of inflation, which is 7.1%, the department said in a statement.

The cost of train travel normally increases on the first working day of every year.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Capping rail fares in line with inflation while tying it to the July RPI strikes a fair balance, ensuring we can continue to invest record amounts into a more modern, reliable railway, ease the burden on taxpayers and protect passengers from the highest RPI in years.

“Delaying the changes until March 2022 offers people the chance to save money by renewing their fares at last year’s price.

“That includes the  100,000 people who are already making savings with cheaper and more convenient flexible season tickets.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News