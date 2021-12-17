Rail fares to rise by 3.8% in March

Rail tickets

Britain’s rail fares will rise by 3.8% in March 2022, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

This is below the current retail price index (RPI) measure of inflation, which is 7.1%, the department said in a statement.

The cost of train travel normally increases on the first working day of every year.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Capping rail fares in line with inflation while tying it to the July RPI strikes a fair balance, ensuring we can continue to invest record amounts into a more modern, reliable railway, ease the burden on taxpayers and protect passengers from the highest RPI in years.

“Delaying the changes until March 2022 offers people the chance to save money by renewing their fares at last year’s price.