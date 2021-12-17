Moves to tackle skills shortages announced by Government

Nadhim Zahawi

The Government has announced moves to tackle the shortage of skilled workers in sectors ranging from health to education.

More than 100 short courses will be offered at universities and colleges across England starting next September, lasting between six weeks to a year.

More than 20 universities and colleges will offer the courses in subjects where there are skills shortages, including digital, education, science and technology and healthcare, giving an alternative to studying a traditional three-year degree.

A further nine Institutes of Technology, which specialise in subjects such as advanced manufacturing, digital and cyber security, aerospace and healthcare, were also announced, in locations including Blackpool, Derby, Salford and Essex, bringing the total to 21.

The Government said £150 million has been awarded to 100 colleges and universities to upgrade their facilities and equipment to boost access to higher technical training and flexible courses.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “Ensuring everyone is given the opportunity to reach their full potential, no matter their age or life stage, is a vital part of our mission to level up this country.

“These measures, including our new short courses and nine new Institutes of Technology, will boost access to more high-quality and flexible education and training, giving people the chance to learn at a pace that is right for them, while ensuring we have the skilled workforce needed to boost our economy.”

Toby Perkins, shadow further education and skills minister, said: “Under this Government, as vacancies in key sectors from health to wholesale have risen, training opportunities have disappeared.