M6 crash leads to 'six miles of queues' with lanes closed

Two lanes of four were closed due to a road traffic collision on the M6 northbound between Junction 10 at Walsall and Junction 10A at Essington after the incident which happened shortly before 8.20am on Monday.

West Midlands Roads warned commuters to 'allow extra time for travel' and to 'plan ahead'.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "M6 Northbound between J10 and J10A. Road traffic collision. 2 lanes (of 4) blocked

"Delays on the approach. Allow extra travel time or consider other routes."

Emergency services have been approached for further information.