Lorry rolls onto its side in M6 crash blocking lanes and causing long delays

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Drivers heading south have been warned to expect heavy delays after the HGV toppled over just yards after junction 4A, where drivers can leave to join the M42.

National Highways first reported at around 9.45am, with commuters warned to expect delays as traffic building on approach as all lanes were temporarily closed.

On X, National Highways West Midlands said: "Traffic is currently being held on the M6 southbound between J4A (M42) and J4 following a lorry that has overturned and come to rest on it's side.

"Please consider alternative routes, delays are building on approach."

The lorry can be seen laying on its side behind the tree line. Credit: National Highways West Midlands

Just over half an hour later the agency reported that traffic had been released but two of three lanes would remain shut.

Drivers were also warned of five miles of congestion and estimated delay times of up to 45 minutes.

Traffic has been released on the M6 southbound between J4A (#M42) and J4.

Images from the overhead motorway CCTV cameras show heavy traffic on approach to the incident, with the lorry being visible in the background.

Traffic can be seen building leading up to the overturned lorry. Credit: National Highways West Midlands

Emergency services have been approached for more information.