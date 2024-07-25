'Widespread stress and fatigue among staff' – Avanti West Coast caterers to walk out on two-day strike

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The strikes will be for caterers who the RMT claim have to face 'short notice changes to shifts, job cuts, and enforced overtime' which 'impacts their ability to plan family commitments and attend medical appointments'.

It also claimed that 'imposed rosters' are causing 'widespread stress and fatigue among staff'.

In the statement, the union said that despite recent negotiations there has been 'no breakthrough' found, meaning industrial action remains on.

The strikes will be taking place tomorrow and Saturday.

An Avanti West Coast train

In its statement, it said: "Rail union RMT, will take strike action on Avanti West Coast this Friday and Saturday due to imposed rosters causing widespread stress and fatigue among staff.

"Caterers at Avanti West Coast face short notice changes to shifts, job cuts, and enforced overtime, impacting their ability to plan family commitments and attend medical appointments.

"Despite negotiations recently, no breakthrough was found, meaning industrial action remains on."

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Avanti West Coast’s chaotic management has left staff unable to plan their lives, creating unacceptable stress and fatigue.

"Our members, who deliver crucial on-board catering services, have endured continuous job reductions, unpredictable work hours, and mandatory overtime.

"Avanti's disorganised management has made it impossible for staff to plan their lives, resulting in an intolerable amount of stress and exhaustion.

"That's why they are taking action Friday and Saturday, to demand Avanti bosses give them a fair work-life balance and treat them with decency."

Avanti West Coast has been contacted for comment.