New college programme will help to recruit more bus drivers

The three-week programme starts in Wolverhampton on June 3, and is being delivered with National Express West Midlands, West Midlands Combined Authority and the Department for Work and Pensions.

The programme is aimed at people who are aged 19 and above, who are either unemployed or earning less than £30,000.

Beckie Bosworth, director of employability at Telford College, said: “We’ve developed this programme in response to a need to recruit more bus drivers, and chosen to launch it in the Black Country.

“We have worked closely with the teams at National Express West Midlands to create the programme, and are incredibly grateful to the combined authority for providing funding.

“The three-week programme will include a site visit, the chance to experience a day in the life of a bus driver, and there will also be a guaranteed interview and job offer for everyone who completes it.

“The hope is that we will be able to roll it out to other places around the region – much as we have done with our incredible successful HGV driver training boot camps.”

Paul Sumner, head of resourcing at National Express, said: “As a leading employer in the West Midlands, we are delighted to partner with Telford College on this initiative. We are committed to giving people from all backgrounds the chance to come and join us.”

This is the latest in a series of collaborations between Telford College and key local employers to help plug skills gaps.

A six-week digital skills training course, designed with the help of Capgemini, launched earlier this year for people looking to take their first steps into a technology career.

And the college is also working with national housebuilder Lovell Partnerships, and Telford and Wrekin Council, on a pioneering ‘Built By You’ programme to encourage more people into the local construction industry.

Beckie said they were all part of the college’s strategy to help improve the skills in the community and respond to the constantly changing needs of the local labour market.

To find out more details, email employability@telfordcollege.ac.uk or speak to the employability team on 01952 642554.