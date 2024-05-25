Watch: Man casually hops level crossing barrier to walk across railway second before train arrives

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Network Rail released the video of the man, wearing a dark hoodie and with a drawstring bag on his back, casually climbing over safety barriers to walk directly across the tracks moments before a train arrived.

It happened on Station Road in Langley Green, Oldbury, on April 27, in one of eight recorded instances of "level crossing misuse" at that crossing since January this year alone.

There have been 74 such incidents across the whole West Midlands in that time, Network Rail says.

Now the operator is urging locals to only ever cross at level crossings when the barriers are up and warning alarms aren't sounding.

Natalie Stretton, head of operational risk for Network Rail’s Central route, said: “This footage at Langley Green is extremely disappointing and concerning. Moments later and this could have led to tragedy, which doesn’t bear thinking about for the sake of a few minutes.

“Despite the clear and obvious dangers of not using level crossings correctly, and all the work we do to educate people about how to use them, it seems people still want to risk their lives. I can’t stress enough the importance of following the rules to help keep everyone safe.”

Network Rail will be delivering safety leaflets to residents around Langley Green as well as continuing to run awareness days across the region as part of an ongoing safety push regarding level crossings.

To use level crossings safely, people should:

Concentrate – it’s easy to get distracted, especially by phones, music and conversation.

Always follow signs and instructions displayed at level crossings.

Check both ways before crossing – if there is a train coming, don’t cross.

Understand the warnings which alert when a train approaching (lights, barriers, alarms).

Cross quickly, keeping children close and dogs on a lead.

This warning comes as Network Rail launches a new ‘You’ve crossed the line’ safety campaign, which aims to make footpath level crossing users more aware of their surroundings and the potential dangers.

For more information about the campaign and for further advice on level crossing safety visit networkrail.co.uk/distracted.