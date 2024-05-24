Hours of disruption expected on West Midlands trains today - here are alternatives accepting tickets

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Railway first reported the issue at around 6am on Friday.

It said fewer trains were able to run between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton, and advised that there could be cancellations or delays of up to 20 minutes.

The railway company added that the problem was not expected to be resolved until around 1pm.

A statement on the West Midlands Railway website read: "Please use the live departures and arrivals or National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner to see your journey options.

"Midland Metro are accepting passengers between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton in both directions until further notice.

"National Express West Midlands are accepting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice."