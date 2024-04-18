M6 Toll reopens after crash and fuel spillage caused earlier closure
The M6 Toll was temporarily closed after a two-car crash left a fuel spillage on the road.
Published
The road closed southbound between the M6 and T8, near Cannock, as a result of the collision, which took place at around 12.10pm on Thursday.
Traffic officers attended the scene along with police.
A spokeswoman for National Highways confirmed the carriageway had reopened at 12.58pm.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was not called to the incident.