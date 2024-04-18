M6 Toll reopens after crash and fuel spillage caused earlier closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The road closed southbound between the M6 and T8, near Cannock, as a result of the collision, which took place at around 12.10pm on Thursday.

Traffic officers attended the scene along with police.

A spokeswoman for National Highways confirmed the carriageway had reopened at 12.58pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was not called to the incident.