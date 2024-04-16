National Express confirms coach services will continue to run during motorway closure

The coach operator is reassuring passengers that they will still be able to reach their destinations, with services operating along diverted routes between May 10-13.

The National Express services operating on diverted routes during the closure include the 210 between Wolverhampton and Gatwick Airport via Birmingham, Oxford and Heathrow Airport.

Other services operating include the 230 between Derby and Gatwick Airport via Nottingham, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Luton and Heathrow Airport; 025 between Worthing and London via Brighton and Gatwick Airport; 200 between Bristol and Gatwick Airport via Heathrow Airport; 201 between Swansea and Gatwick Airport via Cardiff, Bristol and Heathrow Airport and 205 between Poole and Gatwick Airport via Bournemouth and Heathrow Airport.

Ed Rickard, network director for National Express UK and Ireland, said: “Our dedicated teams have planned our coach service diversions to ensure all of our customers are able get to their destinations safely and as quickly as possible during the full closure of the M25 between junctions nine and 10.

“The previous M25 closure in March was unprecedented, not having been seen since the 1980s, and yet our collective efforts meant that we were able to keep our coach network moving with customers experiencing minimal disruption to their journeys.

“We are again encouraging customers to allow plenty of time for their travel and to track their service on nationalexpress.com/coachtracker.

"We are also contacting customers who are affected by the diversion to offer a free amendment to their ticket should they wish to change their travel plans.”