Fast-track to the sun! Why Birmingham Airport's new security hall will mean less time spent in queues this summer

It will be the first major UK airport to launch new technology that will see the end to restrictions on liquids.

A new security hall will be open to all its passengers that fly from there on June 1.

The cost of the project, which will serve significantly more customers per hour at peak times, has increased from £50 million to £60 million.

But it is seen as a major coup for Birmingham because passengers at other airports including Manchester and Gatwick may still face existing rules and longer waits in queues.

People travelling from Birmingham will be allowed to carry more than 100ml of liquid in their hand-luggage, thanks to new 3D security scanners.

The CT scanning machines, which were delivered in January, will also mean passengers flying from the airport won’t need to remove large electronic gadgets like laptops and tablets from their hand luggage. They will be allowed to carry liquids in bottles of up to two litres.