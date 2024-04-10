Full list of major roadworks on the M6 from now until November while viaduct is repaired

Forthcoming planned overnight closures will affect the motorway between Junction 7 for Great Barr and Junction 10 for Walsall whilst National Highways carries out resurfacing and bridge joint repairs.

Engineers will be conducting the work to ensure 'safe travel' as the current condition of the road in that area is 'deteriorating'.

Traffic restrictions and signed diversions will be in place overnight from Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am from April 8 until November 16, 2024.

The restrictions will include full carriageway closures and lane closures with work on the southbound route happening from April 8 to July 18, and work on the northbound from July 18 to November 16.

A spokesperson said: "We're sorry for the disruption this work may cause to your journey and we encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling. All closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions."

Here is the full list of dates and closures over the period:

Southbound

Phase 1 – April 8 to May 9 – full southbound carriageway closures from Junction 10 to 7, including an outside lane closure on northbound carriageway.

Phase 2 – May 9 to May 18 – full closures of Junction 9 southbound exit slip road, including closures of lanes 1 and 2 between Junction 10 to 8 southbound.

Phase 3 – May 18 to May 29 – full closures of southbound carriageway between Junction 9 slip roads. Traffic off at Junction 9 exit and back on along entry slip.

Phase 4 – May 29 to June 7 – full closures of Junction 9 southbound entry slip, including closure of lanes 1 and 2 between junction 10 to 8 southbound.

Phase 5 – June 7 to July 18 – full southbound carriageway closures from Junction 10 to 7, including an outside lane closure on northbound carriageway.

Northbound

Phase 1 – July 18 to August 22 – full northbound carriageway closures from Junction 7 to 10, including an outside lane closure on southbound carriageway.

Phase 2 – August 22 to August 30 – closures of lanes 1, 2 and 3, with lane 4 northbound open.

Phase 3 – August 30 to September 11 – full closures of Junction 9 northbound exit slip road, including closure of lanes 1, 2 and 3, with lane 4 open.

Phase 4 – September 11 to September 28 – full closure of northbound carriageway between junction 9 slip roads, including outside lane closure on the southbound carriageway.

Phase 5 – September 30 to October 9 – full closures of Junction 9 northbound entry slip road, including closure of lanes 1 and 2 between Junction 10 to 8 northbound.

Phase 6 – October 9 to November 16 – full northbound carriageway closures from Junction 7 to 10, including an outside lane closure on southbound carriageway.