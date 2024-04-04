Revealed: The worst roads for potholes in the region including Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire

Confused.com asked UK councils for data relating to pothole incidents in the last five years.

According to the data the worst road overall for pothole damage in the region was Mill Lane in Staffordshire, close to the village of Wetley Rocks with 477 reports made by drivers.

In the West Midlands, the Bristol Road in Birmingham came in first with 233 followed by the Birmingham New Road which links Wolverhampton, Dudley and Birmingham with 87 and Stratford Road in Birmingham with 77.

Bristol Road South in Birmingham was the worst road for reports of potholes in the West Midlands with 233 in the last five years.

The A4123 Birmingham New Road between Birmingham and Wolverhampton

Shropshire's biggest hotspot was the B4555 – Haybridge Severn Valley to Knowlesands Severn Valley Railway underpass having 162 reports of potholes in the last five years followed by Roden Road, leading to the hamlet of Roden close to Shrewsbury 137.