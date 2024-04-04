Revealed: The worst roads for potholes in the region including Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire
A new report details the roads worst affected by potholes in the Black Country, Shropshire and Staffordshire.
Confused.com asked UK councils for data relating to pothole incidents in the last five years.
According to the data the worst road overall for pothole damage in the region was Mill Lane in Staffordshire, close to the village of Wetley Rocks with 477 reports made by drivers.
In the West Midlands, the Bristol Road in Birmingham came in first with 233 followed by the Birmingham New Road which links Wolverhampton, Dudley and Birmingham with 87 and Stratford Road in Birmingham with 77.
Shropshire's biggest hotspot was the B4555 – Haybridge Severn Valley to Knowlesands Severn Valley Railway underpass having 162 reports of potholes in the last five years followed by Roden Road, leading to the hamlet of Roden close to Shrewsbury 137.