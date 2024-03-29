Three weeks to the day after a major landslip closed the train line between Wellington and Oakengates stations, Shropshire's rail network is back on track.

Approximately 5,000 tonnes of material slipped beneath a 50-metre section of the railway close to Hadley Road after persistent heavy rainfall over the winter months weakened the earthwork beneath it.

After the first week of work, Network Rail staff said that it was among the biggest they'd ever had on the central route. They explained that, usually, a massive project like this would take two to three years of planning, with eight to ten weeks on site.