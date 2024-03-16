See the times for Shifnal to Wolverhampton shuttle trains - services to start on Monday
A temporary train service linking some towns in east Shropshire and the Black Country will start on Monday after a landslip shut the railway between Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Railway will start running a shuttle service between Shifnal and Birmingham New Street while repairs to the partially collapsed embankment at Oakengates continue.
A total of 11 trains will run each day, calling at Cosford, Albrighton, Codsall, Bilbrook, Wolverhampton and Smethwick Galton Bridge. The published timetable just covers Monday, March 18 to Friday, March 22.
Those heading towards the Black Country will depart at the following times:
Shifnal: 7.07am; 7.37am; 9.07am; 11.07am; 1.07pm; 3.07pm; 5.07pm; 6.28pm; 7.07pm; 9.07pm; 11.07pm
Cosford: 7.12am; 7.42am; 9.12am; 11.12am; 1.12pm; 3.11pm; 5.12pm; 6.33pm; 7.12pm; 9.12pm; 11.12pm
Albrighton: 7.15am; 7.45am; 9.15am; 11.15am; 1.15pm; 3.15pm; 5.15pm; 6.36pm; 7.15pm; 9.15pm; 11.15pm
Codsall: 7.20am; 7.50am; 9.20am; 11.20am; 1.20pm; 3.20pm; 5.20pm; 6.41pm; 7.20pm; 9.20pm; 11.20pm
Bilbrook: 7.23am; 7.53am; 9.23am; 11.23am; 1.23pm; 3.23pm; 5.23pm; 6.44pm; 7.23pm; 9.23pm; 11.23pm
Wolverhampton: 7.31am; 8am; 9.31am; 11.31am; 1.31pm; 3.31pm; 5.30pm; 6.51pm; 7.31pm; 9.31pm; 11.32pm
Smethwick Galton Bridge: 7.44am; 8.14am; 9.44am; 11.44am; 1.44pm; 3.44pm; 5.42pm; 7.44pm; 9.44pm; 11.44pm
Birmingham New Street: 7.52am; 8.21am; 9.51am; 11.51am; 1.51pm; 3.51pm; 5.49pm; 7.21pm; 7.51pm; 9.51pm; 11.51pm
In the other direction, trains will run at:
Birmingham New Street: 5.56am; 6.26am; 7.56am; 9.56am; 11.56am; 1.56pm; 3.56pm; 5.26pm; 5.56pm; 8.04pm; 9.56pm
Smethwick Galton Bridge: 6.03am; 6.33am; 8.03am; 10.03am; 12.03pm; 2.03pm; 4.03pm; 5.33pm; 6.03pm; 8.11pm; 10.03pm
Wolverhampton: 6.15am; 6.45am; 8.15am; 10.15am; 12.15pm; 2.15pm; 4.15pm; 5.45pm; 6.15pm; 8.23pm; 10.15pm
Bilbrook: 6.21am; 6.53am; 8.21am; 10.21am; 12.21pm; 2.21pm; 4.21pm; 5.53pm; 621pm; 8.29pm; 10.21pm
Codsall: 6.24am; 6.55am; 8.24am; 10.24am; 12.24pm; 2.24pm; 4.24pm; 5.55pm; 6.24pm; 8.32pm; 10.24pm
Albrighton: 6.29am; 7am; 8.29am; 10.29am; 12.29pm; 2.29pm; 4.29pm; 6pm; 6.29pm; 8.37pm; 10.29pm
Cosford: 6.32am; 7.03am; 8.32am; 10.32am; 12.32pm; 2.32pm; 4.32pm; 6.03pm 6.32pm; 8.40pm; 10.32pm
Shifnal: 6.37am; 7.08am; 8.37am; 10.37am; 12.37pm; 2.37pm; 4.37pm; 6.08pm; 6.37pm; 8.45pm; 10.37pm
Rail replacement bus services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton have replaced trains since last Friday when approximately 5,000 tonnes of material slipped beneath a 50-metre section of in Telford. These bus services will continue alongside the services.
Speaking at the site on Thursday, Adam Checkley, infrastructure director for Network Rail’s Central route said: "It's the biggest one (landslip) that we, potentially, have had at central route. So it's very significant for us. I've had two or three in the last year and this is dwarfs them all by quite some significant distance."
In the coming days, tonnes of stone will be brought to the site, where the teams will begin building a step-like structure to reinforce the 160-year-old Victorian embankment.
He continued: "Our stretch objective is to get this open for Easter, to allow people and get to and from loved ones, friends, family, going to see people during the Easter holidays, we don't want to stop that."