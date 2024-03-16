See the times for Shifnal to Wolverhampton shuttle trains - services to start on Monday

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Railway will start running a shuttle service between Shifnal and Birmingham New Street while repairs to the partially collapsed embankment at Oakengates continue.

A total of 11 trains will run each day, calling at Cosford, Albrighton, Codsall, Bilbrook, Wolverhampton and Smethwick Galton Bridge. The published timetable just covers Monday, March 18 to Friday, March 22.

Those heading towards the Black Country will depart at the following times:

Shifnal: 7.07am; 7.37am; 9.07am; 11.07am; 1.07pm; 3.07pm; 5.07pm; 6.28pm; 7.07pm; 9.07pm; 11.07pm

Cosford: 7.12am; 7.42am; 9.12am; 11.12am; 1.12pm; 3.11pm; 5.12pm; 6.33pm; 7.12pm; 9.12pm; 11.12pm

Albrighton: 7.15am; 7.45am; 9.15am; 11.15am; 1.15pm; 3.15pm; 5.15pm; 6.36pm; 7.15pm; 9.15pm; 11.15pm

Codsall: 7.20am; 7.50am; 9.20am; 11.20am; 1.20pm; 3.20pm; 5.20pm; 6.41pm; 7.20pm; 9.20pm; 11.20pm

Bilbrook: 7.23am; 7.53am; 9.23am; 11.23am; 1.23pm; 3.23pm; 5.23pm; 6.44pm; 7.23pm; 9.23pm; 11.23pm

Wolverhampton: 7.31am; 8am; 9.31am; 11.31am; 1.31pm; 3.31pm; 5.30pm; 6.51pm; 7.31pm; 9.31pm; 11.32pm

Smethwick Galton Bridge: 7.44am; 8.14am; 9.44am; 11.44am; 1.44pm; 3.44pm; 5.42pm; 7.44pm; 9.44pm; 11.44pm

Birmingham New Street: 7.52am; 8.21am; 9.51am; 11.51am; 1.51pm; 3.51pm; 5.49pm; 7.21pm; 7.51pm; 9.51pm; 11.51pm

In the other direction, trains will run at:

Birmingham New Street: 5.56am; 6.26am; 7.56am; 9.56am; 11.56am; 1.56pm; 3.56pm; 5.26pm; 5.56pm; 8.04pm; 9.56pm

Smethwick Galton Bridge: 6.03am; 6.33am; 8.03am; 10.03am; 12.03pm; 2.03pm; 4.03pm; 5.33pm; 6.03pm; 8.11pm; 10.03pm

Wolverhampton: 6.15am; 6.45am; 8.15am; 10.15am; 12.15pm; 2.15pm; 4.15pm; 5.45pm; 6.15pm; 8.23pm; 10.15pm

Bilbrook: 6.21am; 6.53am; 8.21am; 10.21am; 12.21pm; 2.21pm; 4.21pm; 5.53pm; 621pm; 8.29pm; 10.21pm

Codsall: 6.24am; 6.55am; 8.24am; 10.24am; 12.24pm; 2.24pm; 4.24pm; 5.55pm; 6.24pm; 8.32pm; 10.24pm

Albrighton: 6.29am; 7am; 8.29am; 10.29am; 12.29pm; 2.29pm; 4.29pm; 6pm; 6.29pm; 8.37pm; 10.29pm

Cosford: 6.32am; 7.03am; 8.32am; 10.32am; 12.32pm; 2.32pm; 4.32pm; 6.03pm 6.32pm; 8.40pm; 10.32pm

Shifnal: 6.37am; 7.08am; 8.37am; 10.37am; 12.37pm; 2.37pm; 4.37pm; 6.08pm; 6.37pm; 8.45pm; 10.37pm

Rail replacement bus services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton have replaced trains since last Friday when approximately 5,000 tonnes of material slipped beneath a 50-metre section of in Telford. These bus services will continue alongside the services.

Speaking at the site on Thursday, Adam Checkley, infrastructure director for Network Rail’s Central route said: "It's the biggest one (landslip) that we, potentially, have had at central route. So it's very significant for us. I've had two or three in the last year and this is dwarfs them all by quite some significant distance."

In the coming days, tonnes of stone will be brought to the site, where the teams will begin building a step-like structure to reinforce the 160-year-old Victorian embankment.

He continued: "Our stretch objective is to get this open for Easter, to allow people and get to and from loved ones, friends, family, going to see people during the Easter holidays, we don't want to stop that."