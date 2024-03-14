Five trains a day linking Wolverhampton, Walsall and London proposed as new operator submits plan

The full application for Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) to start operating from as early as next year is due to be submitted today to regulators at the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

If approved, it would reinstate Shropshire's direct link with the capital after it was announced last month that Avanti West Coast's daily train from Shrewsbury would be stopping in June.

After leaving Wrexham, WMSR trains would stop at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wolverhampton, Darlaston (once the station has opened), Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton and Milton Keynes on their way to London Euston. Five trains each way from Monday to Saturday are proposed, reducing to four on Sundays.

There had been calls for Wellington to be included, with a leading councillor calling the decision to skip the station "disappointing and short-sighted" after plans first emerged a few months ago. However, the station doesn't appear to have been included in the final application.

Darlaston station will be served once the station is built

WSMR will be run by Alstom, traditionally a train manufacturer that also has a depot in Wolverhampton where it services Avanti West Coast's Pendolino trains, and is now operating its first UK service, and advisors SLC Rail.

Bosses estimate a core catchment area of around 1.5 million people outside London, with the population expected to grow by 16 per cent over the next decade.