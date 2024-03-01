Police warn of multiple near misses due to drivers ignoring 'no u-turn' signs in roadworks

Staffordshire Police roads policing unit said 24 drivers were stopped and issued with fixed penalty notices this morning for carrying out u-turns in the roadworks on the A34 Stone Road in Stafford.

Warning motorists on X, formerly Twitter, the team said: "Multiple complaints & near miss collisions on the A34 Stone road @PoliceStafford in the road works due to drivers ignoring the NO U TURN signage..

"24 drivers were stopped and issued FPN this morning for doing just that!

"Like it or not the signs are there for safety."