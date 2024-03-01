Police warn of multiple near misses due to drivers ignoring 'no u-turn' signs in roadworks
Police have warned of multiple complaints and near miss collisions due to drivers ignoring no u-turn signs in Staffordshire roadworks.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
Staffordshire Police roads policing unit said 24 drivers were stopped and issued with fixed penalty notices this morning for carrying out u-turns in the roadworks on the A34 Stone Road in Stafford.
Warning motorists on X, formerly Twitter, the team said: "Multiple complaints & near miss collisions on the A34 Stone road @PoliceStafford in the road works due to drivers ignoring the NO U TURN signage..
"24 drivers were stopped and issued FPN this morning for doing just that!
"Like it or not the signs are there for safety."