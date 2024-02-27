Express & Star
Major disruption following M6 crash

Motorists were advised to allow extra time for travel following a crash that has caused heavy delays along the M6.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Heavy delays are being reported on the M6 between Junction 5 and Junction 9

The incident was first reported to the Express & Star at 4.22pm on Tuesday, with road users reporting heavy congestion northbound around Junction 5 and Junction 9 of the M6.

Emergency services were attending to the incident, however, road users were warned to expect long delays while teams work at the scene.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "M6 J5-J9 (Northbound). Road traffic collision

"Congestion and significant delays reported. Allow extra time travel."

Emergency services have been approached for comment.

