Two women and a child die in horror crash on A44 near Worcester

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the A44 in Spetchley at around 3.07pm on Thursday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service dispatched five ambulances, four paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor a critical care paramedic and two Midlands Air Ambulances to the scene.

On arrival, medical teams discovered two women and a boy, who were in critical condition in the first car. The child received advanced life support before being transported on blue lights via land ambulance to Worcester Royal Hospital, but sadly, shortly after arrival, the child was confirmed dead at the scene.

Medical teams administered life support to both female patients, but unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical officers, they could not be saved and were also confirmed dead at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews discovered five patients. Two women and a male child from the first car were in critical condition.

"The child received advanced life support before being conveyed on blue lights via land ambulance to Worcester Royal Hospital but sadly, shortly after arrival, it became clear he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

"Medics administered advanced life support to both female patients but unfortunately, despite everyone’s best efforts, they could not be saved and were confirmed dead at the scene."

There were two male patients in the second car, both of whom received life-threatening injuries before being conveyed to the hospital by emergency services teams.

The spokesperson continued: "There were two male patients from the second car. The first man was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham via land ambulance for further treatment.

"The second man, the driver, had suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was conveyed via land ambulance to the same hospital.

"Ambulance staff were grateful for the assistance of police and fire colleagues at the scene as all three emergency services worked well together in what were extremely difficult circumstances."

Both police and fire services have been approached for comment.

Spetchley is a hamlet, that lies in the district of Wychavon, half a mile from Worcester.