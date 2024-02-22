Gym owner calls for action after pothole concealed by flood water damages five cars in one evening

For drivers navigating Long Lane, in Cosford, flood water is probably becoming a familiar sight.

Recent reports to Shropshire Council suggest flooding has been going on close to the David Corfield gym since around October, near RAF Cosford.

But according to the gym's owner, it's been an issue for almost a decade.

Mr Corfield said: "It never really goes away, you can call it a lake. It's impassable. People who walk here can't get here on foot.

"It's affecting my business and the business of all the trainers that work here. It's been going on since I moved here nearly 10 years ago, it's getting beyond a joke."

Mr Corfield said the constant water running down the road is "eating away" at the surface.

On Tuesday evening, five vehicles suffered punctures from hitting a hole covered by the flood water, he said.

One of them, 31-year-old Amy Muddiman, said: "We all know about the flood, so we drive to the one side to avoid the deep end. There's now a massive pothole. It must be very deep, my car dropped. It was an instant flat tyre."

Amy was forced to abandon her car at the gym overnight. Because she has no spare tyre, she thinks she'll be looking at around £200 to have someone come out with a tyre to replace it.

Another report to Shropshire Council, made on Tuesday evening, said one car was left with two flat tyres.

The anonymous reporter wrote: "My car has had two tyres punctured and flattened this evening - front and back left tyres. Impact from steering wheel has affected the movement in my wrists, when even driving at a low speed due to water.

"Pothole has been reported several times. Five members of the public have had one or more tyres punctured and flattened in one evening alone. [It] has been reported prior to this happening. Pothole is only getting worse due to weather and usage of road."

On Wednesday morning, a solitary cone was warning drivers of the hole. By Wednesday afternoon, the road had been closed.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: "The road is currently closed due to flooding, with ‘road closed’ signs in place. Road users are reminded not to ignore or drive round these signs, which are there to ensure public safety.”

Shropshire Council has been approached for further comment.