All you need to know about strikes and engineering works on the railway this weekend

There will be no trains in the West Midlands tomorrow as West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast and East Midlands Railway go on strike.

And it has emerged engineering works on Sunday will mean many attempting to use the trains will instead be directed to replacement bus services.

Here are details of what the disruption could mean for you if you are attempting to travel on Sunday.

AVANTI WEST COAST:

Until 18:00, trains between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton will be diverted via Bescot Stadium and will not call at Sandwell and Dudley.

After 18:00, most services will run via Wolverhampton. However, the 18:51 Edinburgh to Birmingham New Street and the 18:34 Glasgow Central to London Euston services will be diverted not calling at Wolverhampton.

The following services are cancelled: The 08:01 Wolverhampton to London Euston; The 08:07 London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly; The 10:14 Chester to London Euston; The 11:36 Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston; The 12:35 Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston; The 13:12 London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly; The 15:35 Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston; The 18:12 London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly

Replacement buses will run between: Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton via Sandwell & Dudley (all day); Wolverhampton and Stafford (before 18:00). Additionally, the 08:10 Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston service will call additionally at Rugby.

WEST MIDLANDS RAILWAY:

Until 18:00, trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street will run between Shrewsbury and Bilbrook only. Train services between Wolverhampton and Walsall will run between Birmingham New Street and Walsall only (local stopping services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street will not run). Rail replacement buses will operate between Crewe & Wolverhampton, between Bilbrook / Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street and between Wolverhampton & Birmingham New Street (calling at all intermediate stations).

After 18:00, Train services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street will run between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton only. Trains between Wolverhampton and Walsall will run between Birmingham New Street and Walsall only. Rail replacement buses will operate between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street - calling at all intermediate stations (including Smethwick Galton Bridge).

TRANSPORT FOR WALES:

No train services will operate between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton. Rail replacement buses will run between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street.

CROSSCOUNTRY:

Trains are diverted on an alternative route between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton. As a result journey times will be extended.