Residents up in arms after traffic wardens spotted patrolling vehicles displaced by floodwater

For residents of River Side in the town, having to move their vehicles away from the water has become an annual occurrence.

While some move their cars further afield, many move them round the corner to nearby Abbots Way, Friar's Street or King Charles Way.

This latest round of flooding has seen a handful of these drivers leaving their vehicles parked on double yellow lines, which have reportedly attracted the attention of traffic wardens.

Mandy Jordan, 62, said she and her husband, who live on River Side, were "disgusted" to see traffic wardens patrolling the area that people were using to keep their vehicles safe.

"My husband was taking me up to my daughters where I leave my car, and when he came the traffic wardens were there. He confronted them and they said they'd been told to come down.