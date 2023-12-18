There were reports of two vehicles being involved in the crash at Eardington, on the B4363 near the Halfway House Inn, Bridgnorth on Monday evening.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it scrambled appliances from Bridgnorth, Telford Central and Wellington to Oldbury, near Bridgnorth with an operations officer at 4.42pm

Station Manager Craig Jackson said on X/Twitter that a full road closure was in place, with firefighters working with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service to release one casualty. He urged motorists to find alternative routes.

The fire service said one person who was trapped was released using cutting equipment. Two casualties were left in the care of paramedics. The fire service incident stop message was received at 6:03pm.