Numbers travelling on our railways are considerably up, according to new figures produced by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

The figures for April 2022 to March 2023 show a healthy rise in footfall entering or leaving stations.

That is hardly surprising considering the year before was still suffering from the hangover of the pandemic.

But today’s positive figures also come despite a torrid year in which there has been major industrial action that has seen the closure of the whole network as well as localised disputes and overtime bans. Punctuality has also been an issue, with Avanti West Midlands among those under the spotlight for time-keeping and cancelled services.

Birmingham New Street keeps its crown as the most used in the West Midlands at more than 30 million, up from 22.6 million in 2021-22. It boasts around seven million more passengers than Manchester Piccadilly, but does not make the UK top 10, which is exclusively London-centric.

Our graphic shows footfall between April 2022 - April 2023.

Wolverhampton Station has benefited from a major upgrade and has finally been linked to the Midland Metro tram network after one of the most delayed – and expensive – extension projects ever seen on UK public transport. Costs to connect trams to the mainline station, adding just 700 metres of track and two extra stops, is now around £50 million. It has, however, helped to take the station into the modern era, with new shops and cafes also bringing new life and pushing passenger numbers up to 4.4 million – up by one million on the year before.