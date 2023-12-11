Woman dies and six others injured after two-car crash in city

Emergency services rushed to the scene following a collision on the junction of Highgate Road and Woodfield Road, Birmingham, at around 1.49am on Sunday morning.

On arrival, emergency services found a woman, who had died on the scene, and six others who were injured.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

"The driver of the first car, a woman, was found in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

"Sadly, despite everyone's best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

The second car was found to have rolled onto its roof, with the driver having to be cut free with the assistance of fire service officers.

The spokesperson continued: "A male passenger from the first car received treatment for potentially serious injuries and was conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment.

"A further two passengers from the same car, a man and a woman, were treated by crews for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Sandwell District Hospital for further treatment.

"The male driver of the second car, which had rolled onto its roof, had to be cut free from the vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues."

The driver was quickly sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

The spokesperson said: "He was treated for serious injuries and conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

"There were two female passengers in the second car. The first was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and the second had sustained minor injuries.

"Both of them were taken to Sandwell District Hospital for further treatment."