M6toll celebrates 20th birthday with £20M investment

A £20m package of improvement was announced to help celebrate the motorway's original completion in December 2003.

The birthday improvement will make it quicker to get through the toll lanes, easier to manage online accounts and cheaper for thousands of commuters.

Since opening in 2003, the M6toll has attracted 65,000 vehicles from the M6 and regional road networks on weekdays. Over 300 million people have used the road over the past 20 years.

Michael Whelan, general manager for the M6toll, said: "Thank you to our customers, partners, and dedicated team members who have played pivotal roles in our journey over the past 20 years.

"As a commercial organisation, we receive no subsidy from the government, so all investment comes directly from the private sector, whilst toll income is used to maintain and operate the road to a world-class level."

As well as new contactless card readers that accept card payments and behind-the-scenes improvements, a new ANPR system will enable more sophisticated pricing introduced in the new year, particularly for those people who do not travel the whole length of the route.

For more information on the M6toll, visit the M6toll website m6toll.co.uk/