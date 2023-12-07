Heavy congestion was reported after a vehicle was stranded on the southbound carriageway, between Junction 9 for Wednesbury and the Junction 8 M5 Link.

West Midlands Roads first announced the incident at around 6.11pm on Thursday, with the group warning motorists of lengthy delays.

It followed the closure of the M6 Southbound between Junction 14 for Stafford and Junction 13 earlier in the day after an accident in which a young woman suffered serious injuries.

On X, West Midlands Roads said on Thursday evening: "M6 Southbound between J9 (Wednesbury) J8 (M5 Link).

"Stranded vehicle. Lane 1 (of 4 blocked). Congestion in area. Expect delays."

The incident created around three-miles worth of congestion, with stop start traffic also being reported on the M5 link.

Emergency services have been approached for comment.