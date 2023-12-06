Two injured following three-car collision on Black Country route

Commuters were warned to expect delays following a collision between three cars on the A454 Black Country Route at around 7.20am this morning.

The incident happened on the westbound stretch of the route, between the M6 Junction 10 and the Keyway Junction.

West Midlands Ambulance Service rushed to the scene, sending an ambulance and a paramedic officer, where they discovered the three vehicles.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson: "We were called to reports of an RTC on the Black Country Route between the Lunt junction and Keyway junction near Willenhall at around 7.20am.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered three cars had been involved in a collision.

"Two female patients with minor injuries were assessed by ambulance crews but did not require hospital treatment and so were discharged at the scene."

The road was partially closed to while emergency services tended to the scene, with traffic backing up to the Junction 10 roundabout.

West Midlands Roads alerted the incident on X, they said: "A454 Black Country Route westbound between M6 Junction 10, and Keyway Junction, Wolverhampton.

"Collision reported. Partially blocked and congestion in the area."