Commuters across the region will soon be able to take advantage of a new reservation system that allows drivers to 'Save-a-Space' at their metro station.

Black Lake, Priestfield and Wednesbury Parkway commuters will be able to benefit from the parking scheme, which allows drivers to reserve a spot, meaning they no longer have to hope a spot is available.

The scheme also means that people who need to travel later due to shift patterns, childcare or other reasons, can get a parking space that is usually full by 9am.

Councillor Mike Bird, WMCA portfolio lead for transport and leader of Walsall Council, said: "The Save-a-Space service is a fantastic way to offer commuters a stress-free way to reserve their parking spots.

"This initiative not only benefits the users but also contributes to the maintenance of our park and ride sites."

To reserve a space, users can download the Save-a-Space app, select their preferred site, date and time, and then pay a booking fee of £3.60.

Councillor Bird continued: "We have witnessed the recent revival in park and rise usage and therefore, this is a brilliant opportunity to expand this service to the new metro park and rise sites launched in November.

"Initiatives like this exemplify our dedication to providing a reliable and efficient public transport system tailored to the region's needs."

Transport for West Midlands has partnered with Accelogress to deliver the reservation system.

Raif Kernchen, CEO of Accelogress Limited, said: "We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Transport for West Midlands and local public transport users to develop our Save-a-Space service over the past few years and seeing more and more people use the app.

"We are very excited to be rolling out Save-a-Space to more sites to benefit Metro users and we have also taken the opportunity to make some improvements to the app and sign-up process, so it's easier than ever for customers to book a space."