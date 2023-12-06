Part of M5 closed after lorry overturns with complex recovery operation under way
Part of the M5 northbound remains closed due to a complex recovery operation after a lorry overturned in an overnight crash.
The M5 in Worcestshire is shut between Junction 6 for Worcester and Junction 5 for Droitwich, as of 6.20am on Wednesday.
Barrier repairs have also been taking place but highways bosses reported no significant congestion on approach to the scene of the incident, which happened about midnight.