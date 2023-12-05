Metro service back up and running in Wolverhampton after disruption caused by broken down tram

West Midlands Metro announced at around 7.10pm on Tuesday that trams were unable to stop between Priestfield on Bilston Road and Wolverhampton St George's.

The travel company advised that services were however still running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village.

The issue was later reported as cleared by West Midlands Metro, which warned customers of some residual delays.

Speaking on X, formerly Twitter, at around 7.24pm, the regional metro service said: "Trams are operating a normal service between Wolverhampton Station and Edgbaston Village.

"There may be some small delays while we reform the service. Thank you for your patience."