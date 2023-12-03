21 new holiday destinations you can soon fly to from Birmingham Airport
Holiday-makers will soon be able to fly to even more destinations from Birmingham Airport.
A high demand for foreign holidays has seen airlines expand their summer 2024 programme with new routes from Birmingham Airport, with other routes planned for 2025.
The UK's largest tour operator and third largest airline, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, have responded to demand from customers and independent travel agents.
A number of destinations have been added by easyjet and Jet2.com to the BHX fly-list.
Here are 21 new destinations that you'll soon be able to reach from Birmingham airport:
Tivat, Montenegro – Flights to Tivat will operate from May 2 through to October 31. A weekly Thursday service will operate from May 2, with a second weekly service on Monday coming into operation from July 1.
Lesvos, Greece – Weekly Sunday services to Lesvos will be operating from May 26 through to October 6.
Barcelona, Spain – Flights will start from March 18 and operate year-round twice a week and three times a week respectively.
Tenerife, Spain – Flights will start on March 19 and operate twice a week year-round.
Antalya, Turkey – Flights will start from March 18 and operate year-round twice a week and three times a week respectively.
Berlin, Germany – Flights will start from April 1 and operate twice a week year-round.
Jersey – The domestic flights will operate once a week year-round starting on April 2.
Malaga, Spain – Flights will start on March 21 and operate twice a week year-round.
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt – Flights will operate once a week year-round starting on April 2.
Rhodes, Greece – Flights will start on April 23 and operate once a week throughout summer.
Alicante, Spain – Flights will start on March 19 and operate twice a week year-round.
Dalaman, Turkey – Flights begin on April 4, operating twice a week throughout summer.
Corfu, Greece – Flights will start on May 1 and operate twice weekly
Heraklion, Greece – Flights begin on April 3, operating once a week.
Larnaca, Cyprus – Flights will start on March 20 and operate twice a week throughout summer.
Enfidah, Tunisia – Flights will start on March 21 and operate twice a week year-round.
Kos, Greece – Flights will start on May 3 and operate once a week throughout summer.
Fuerteventura – Flights begin on April 4 and will operate once a week year-round.
Agadir and Marrakech, Morocco – Flights will begin in October 2024 and run until November 2025.
Pula, Croatia – Up to two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays from May 2 to September 29, 2025.
Porto, Portugal – Flights will run from March 27 to November 9 2025. There will be up to two weekly services on Thursdays and Sundays.