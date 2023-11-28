List of road closures and other roadworks on major Black Country routes over next two weeks

There are a number of road closures taking place across the region over the coming weeks, most of which will only cause slight delays of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected roadworks list, featuring roads looked after by National Highways only, shows three closures due to start this week.

The following existing road closures will continue this week:

• M6, from midnight, February 2 2020 to 6am December 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A, northbound and southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.

• M6, from 9pm April 11 2023 to 6am March 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 9 to junction 10A, lane closures and slip road carriageway closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 10 to junction 10a, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M6, from 9pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 8 to junction 9, Lane closures for safety repair works.

• M6, from 9pm November 30 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 10a to junction 10, lane closure for barrier safety repairs.

• A38, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound and southbound, junction 3, slip road and lane closures for white lining/road markings.

• A4123, from 10pm December 11 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions junction 8 to M5 junction 1, carriageway closure for survey works.

• M6, from 9pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junction 9 to junction 10, lane closure for communication works.

• A4123, from 10pm December 11 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions junction 8 to M5 junction 1, carriageway closure for survey works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.