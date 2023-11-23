Two women injured after two car crash

Staffordshire Police raced to the scene following reports of a road traffic collision on Wolverhampton Road, Prestwood, just before 8am on Thursday.

The incident saw a white Toyota and a brown Ford Focus collide with each other on the busy stretch of road. Staffordshire Police, as well as Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene.

On arrival paramedics discovered the drivers of each vehicle, one woman in her 70s and one woman in her 20s, before taking them to hospital for precautionary checks.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We went to Wolverhampton Road, Prestwood, just before 8am this morning following reports of a collision involving a white Toyota and a brown Ford Focus.

"Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended with officers. The driver of the Ford Focus, a woman in her 70s, and the driver of the Toyota, a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospital for precautionary checks."