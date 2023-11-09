Work starts to create cycle route on busy Dudley road

The new cycle route will run along the A4123 in Dudley, between Castle Road and the Tipton Road junction.

As part of the improvement work, a single lane of the Birmingham New Road is closed for around 50 metres near to Woodcroft Avenue, for around three weeks to install the underground infrastructure for a new Toucan pedestrian crossing.

The council has received £1.08 million from the Government’s Active Travel Fund to finance the project, which will give people alternatives to the car, such as walking or cycling. It is also expected to boost air quality while improving the general health and wellbeing of residents, and will provide a direct link to Peggy's Meadow footpath.

The work follows feedback from residents and businesses from a public consultation earlier this year.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: This is a fantastic piece of work and will open up many health benefits for people using that important commuter route.

"The Government has ringfenced this money to provide this specific scheme which will encourage walking and cycling and help to make our roads safer for everyone.

We’re really pleased that the work has now begun on site and would encourage residents to check before they travel, as with any highway scheme, delays and disruption can be inevitable."

Dudley Council also said that further highway improvement works will follow on from this and will take place on the A4123, between the Tipton Road and Woodcroft Avenue junction, until summer 2024.