Diesel spillage from lorry causing long delays on M6 northbound

Three of four lanes are closed on the M6 northbound due to a lorry that has ruptured its diesel tank.
It has happened between Junction 5 for Castle Bromwich and Junction 6 for the A38 for Birmimgham.
A spokesman for National Highways said: "We're working to try and contain the spillage as quickly as we can. Expect delays on approach.
"Congestion likely to build through the morning on local routes between J5 and J6 from traffic avoiding M6 delays, notably A452 Chester Road and A38 Tyburn Road/Kingsbury Road."
It was first reported at about 9am.