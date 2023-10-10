Food delivery rider arrested for immigration offences after cycling down the M6

'Night time ambassadors' appointed to help protect British night life - but Wolverhampton misses out
A food delivery worker has been arrested for immigration offences after being stopped riding his push bike along the M6 southbound near Birmingham.
Central Motorway Police issued a warning saying: "The motorway is no place for delivery riders, it's an offence and highly dangerous."
The incident was reported at around 4am on Tuesday on the team's Twitter page.
It read: "Male arrested for immigration offences having been stopped riding his push bike along the M6 South between junctions 7-6 he was delivering takeaways."