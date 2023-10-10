Notification Settings

Food delivery rider arrested for immigration offences after cycling down the M6

By Emma Walker

A food delivery worker has been arrested for immigration offences after being stopped riding his push bike along the M6 southbound near Birmingham.

Central Motorway Police issued a warning saying: "The motorway is no place for delivery riders, it's an offence and highly dangerous."

The incident was reported at around 4am on Tuesday on the team's Twitter page.

It read: "Male arrested for immigration offences having been stopped riding his push bike along the M6 South between junctions 7-6 he was delivering takeaways."

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

