The northern leg of HS2 was planned to go through much country land in Staffordshire

The Country Land and Business Association, which has its Midlands regional office in the county at Knightley, between Gnosall and Eccleshall, has responded to the news of the scrapping of the northern leg from Birmingham to Manchester.

Midlands regional director, Sophie Dwerryhouse said: “Many farmers and landowners on the HS2 route have experienced poor treatment at the hands of HS2 Ltd, including delayed payments and poor contractor practices.

“Our members may not greet the news that another part of the project has now been cancelled with the relief that might be expected. There is currently no right for the original landowner to get their land back. HS2 Ltd may sell the land on the open market, and it could be bought by anyone.

“By contrast, land that is compulsorily acquired by the Ministry of Defence is covered by rules that oblige the MoD to offer back to the original owner at current market value, before it’s offered on the open market.