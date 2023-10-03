Trams not running between Wolverhampton stops due to signal failure

Trams are not running The Royal and Wolverhampton Railway Station as of 6.30am on Tuesday.
Trams are running between The Royal and Edgbaston Village only. A spokeswoman for West Midlands Metro apologised for any inconvenience.
A signal failure means trams are unable to stop in Wolverhampton city centre.
