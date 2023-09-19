Notification Settings

Woman in hospital with potentially serious injuries after crash outside Walsall school

By Eleanor LawsonBloxwichTransportPublished:

A woman has sustained potentially serious injuries in a car crash near a Walsall school this afternoon.

The crash happened on Leamore Lane near Bloxwich Academy. Photo: Google Maps.
West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Leamore Lane, near Bloxwich Academy, at 1.41pm, where they treated the driver of one of two cars.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 1.41pm to a two car road traffic collision on Leamore Lane in Walsall.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a woman who was the driver of the first car.

She was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene and had sustained potentially serious injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

"She was conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessment."

