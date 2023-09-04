Notification Settings

Elderly motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with coach carrying school children

By Eleanor Lawson

An elderly motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a crash involving a coach carrying school children.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with "serious" injuries after the crash.
The incident happened at the junction of the B5013 and B5014 near Abbots Bromley in Staffordshire.

An ambulance, a paramedic manager and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Staffordshire were sent to the scene.

The motorcyclist has sustained "very serious injuries" and has been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

However, no passengers from the coach required medical treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found bystanders providing care to the rider of the motorcycle.

"He had suffered very serious injuries. After being treated at the scene, he was airlifted by the Cosford aircraft to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

"No one on the bus required treatment."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

