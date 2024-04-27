Several lanes of the M6 blocked in the Black Country due to crash

When the incident was initially reported by National Highways at around 4am, three lanes of four were closed on the southbound carriageway between Junction 10A for the M54 and Junction 10 for Walsall.

They said the collision caused damage to the central reservation and a lamp column, leaving debris on the road.

One lane of four was then closed on the northbound carriageway to allow safe repair of the barrier and lamp column, which "sustained damage."

National Highways later issued an update when two lanes were still believed to be closed on the southbound carriageway, on one on the northbound road.

This was to allow a "complex recovery and repair operation to take place."

They also released two photographs of the incident, show the damaged vehicle and debris on the road.