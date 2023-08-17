Collision between three vehicles causes 30-minute delays on M6 near Stafford

Three vehicles collided on the M6 Northbound near Stafford this afternoon.

The incident occurred between Junction 12 and Junction 13 near Gailey at 3.10pm.

None of the occupants of the cars wished to be assessed by ambulance crews.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by police to reports of an RTC between junction 12 and 13 of the M6 Northbound near Gailey, Stafford at 3.10pm.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered three vehicles had been involved in a collision.