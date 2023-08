Firefighters rushed to tackle a car fire on the slip road of the M54 on Saturday

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were alerted of a car fire at around 10.10am on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the M54 eastbound, between junction five, for the town centre and four, for Telford East.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford and Wellington stations.

On arrival crews found the fire to be small and contained to the engine compartment of the vehicle.