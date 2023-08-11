Notification Settings

Busy Lichfield junction to be resurfaced in next phase of £800,000 highways scheme

By Isabelle Parkin

A busy junction is set to be resurfaced in the next phase of a major £800,000 highways scheme.

Eastern Avenue will be resurfaced at the junction with the A51 in the next phase of the plans. Photo: Google

The works, which are taking place on Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane in Lichfield, will see a busy junction resurfaced, traffic lights installed and pedestrian crossings upgraded across a period of nine weeks.

In the next phase, Staffordshire County Council's highways teams will be carrying out the resurfacing works on Eastern Avenue from its junction with the A51 Stafford Road, with the road to be shut overnight from August 14 to September 1.

Crews will start at the western end of Eastern Avenue at the junction with the A51 before making their way towards Grange Lane.

A signed diversion will be put in place throughout the duration of the works.

David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: "This is an important scheme for Lichfield and is one of many we are carrying out to improve journeys across Staffordshire.

"Work is progressing well as we move into this last phase and we’re on schedule to get things finished ready for the start of the new school year at the beginning of September.

"Once complete, drivers can look forward to smoother journeys and pedestrians and cyclists will benefit from an improved experience, especially around the local school.

"Once again, I would like to thank people for their co-operation while the work is being carried out."

The scheme comes in addition to a wider £30 million investment in road repairs the county council has made over the next two years.

Funding for the scheme was secured from the HS2 road safety fund and a recently successful Department for Transport grant.

For more information, go to the Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane improvements webpage.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

