Birmingham Airport

Security officers and terminal technicians of Birmingham Airport have called off strike action which was to take place on Tuesday, August 1, after Unite secured a 13.3 per cent pay deal.

The one-year pay deal will see workers' pay increase by 13.25 per cent, made up of a 10.5 per cent consolidated rise and 2.75 per cent non-consolidated.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite's Birmingham Airport workers secured this deal because they stood strong in their union.

"Once again, Unite's absolute concentration on delivering improvements to jobs, pay and conditions has paid off for our members."

The deal will also see two new Unite workplace reps, a wider collective bargaining agreement and increased union organising access across the airport.

Unite general officer Sulinder Singh said: "Our Birmingham Airport members' patience and professionalism during this dispute was exemplary.

"As this result shows, the best thing to do to achieve better wages and working conditions is to join Unite."