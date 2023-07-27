Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham Airport strike called off after 13.3 per cent pay deal

By Daniel WaltonBirminghamTransportPublished: Last Updated:

Strike action by over 150 members of Birmingham Airport staff has been cancelled after they accepted an improved pay deal.

Birmingham Airport
Birmingham Airport

Security officers and terminal technicians of Birmingham Airport have called off strike action which was to take place on Tuesday, August 1, after Unite secured a 13.3 per cent pay deal.

The one-year pay deal will see workers' pay increase by 13.25 per cent, made up of a 10.5 per cent consolidated rise and 2.75 per cent non-consolidated.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite's Birmingham Airport workers secured this deal because they stood strong in their union.

"Once again, Unite's absolute concentration on delivering improvements to jobs, pay and conditions has paid off for our members."

The deal will also see two new Unite workplace reps, a wider collective bargaining agreement and increased union organising access across the airport.

Unite general officer Sulinder Singh said: "Our Birmingham Airport members' patience and professionalism during this dispute was exemplary.

"As this result shows, the best thing to do to achieve better wages and working conditions is to join Unite."

The cancelled "all-out indefinite" strike action was initially announced following negotiations with the Unite union over pay deals where the airport made a revised pay offer of 10.5 per cent, backdated to the start of April.

Transport
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News