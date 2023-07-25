Councillor calls on Dudley residents to have their say on propose closure of railway ticket offices

Councillor Keiran Casey, who represents Castle and Priory Ward for Dudley Council, has said that it is "critical" that residents express their view.

It comes after the industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) unveiled proposals which could lead to nearly all offices in England being shut, with facilities only remaining open at the busiest stations.

A number of ticket offices in the region are facing the threat of closure as a result, including at Coseley Railway Station, which Councillor Casey has described as a "main station" for residents.

He continued: "Although not located in the ward I represent, many residents from Castle and Priory use Coseley, given this is our main station in the north of the borough to get to Wolverhampton, Birmingham and further afield.

"I've seen first-hand the vital work ticket office staff do every single day, all year round, not just selling tickets but supporting commuters and the operations at the station more generally, and their work alongside community groups has undoubtedly contributed to the fantastic station we now have.

"It’s vital that our railways are accessible and user-friendly, so I think the proposals being considered would be really damaging, meaning commuters have less of a service and which ultimately means that the experience of those using public transport will be impacted detrimentally.

"I think these proposals need to be looked at again, so with the consultation coming to an end on the July 26, I’d urge every single person to ensure they have their say on how important the ticket office at Coseley is and the vital work that the staff do."