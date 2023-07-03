Trains cancelled between Birmingham and Lichfield after damage to overhead wires

The cross-city line is expected to see disruption until around 5pm

The problems have been reported along the cross-city line between Birmingham New Street and Sutton Coldfield.

As a result, services are said to have been cancelled or delayed, with disruption expected to last until around 5pm.

West Midlands Railway said on Twitter that trains are currently "stranded" at Butlers Lane Railway Station on their journeys to Lichfield.

The trains for that service are currently stranded at Butlers Lane on their previous northbound journey to Lichfield. It is likely that the departure will be cancelled, I'm very sorry. Tickets are being accepted on local NX West Midlands buses. — West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) July 3, 2023

West Midlands Railway has also said that road transport has been requested to serve stations between Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield Trent Valley.

National Express Buses are accepting rail tickets between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley until further notice.