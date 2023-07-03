Notification Settings

Trains cancelled between Birmingham and Lichfield after damage to overhead wires

By Isabelle Parkin

Train services have been cancelled between Birmingham and Lichfield due to damage to overhead electric wires.

The cross-city line is expected to see disruption until around 5pm
The problems have been reported along the cross-city line between Birmingham New Street and Sutton Coldfield.

As a result, services are said to have been cancelled or delayed, with disruption expected to last until around 5pm.

West Midlands Railway said on Twitter that trains are currently "stranded" at Butlers Lane Railway Station on their journeys to Lichfield.

West Midlands Railway has also said that road transport has been requested to serve stations between Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield Trent Valley.

National Express Buses are accepting rail tickets between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley until further notice.

